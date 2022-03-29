Reaper Premiere New Song "The Reaper" From Upcoming Debut Album "Viridian Inferno"

Melbourne, Australia-based old-school speed metal outfit Reaper premiere a new song named “The Reaper”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Viridian Inferno". The record is set for release on April 22nd by Dying Victims Productions.

Check out now "The Reaper" streaming via YouTube for you below.