Reaper Premiere New Song "The Reaper" From Upcoming Debut Album "Viridian Inferno"
Melbourne, Australia-based old-school speed metal outfit Reaper premiere a new song named “The Reaper”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Viridian Inferno". The record is set for release on April 22nd by Dying Victims Productions.
Check out now "The Reaper" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rose Funeral Premiere New Track “Father Death”
- Next Article:
Woorms Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Reaper Premiere New Song 'The Reaper'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.