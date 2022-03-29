Rose Funeral Return From Hiatus w/ New Track “Father Death”
Rose Funeral are back from hiatus with a new track and lyric video called “Father Death“. The single marks the deathcore outfit’s first new output in over a decade, with a new album from the trio being in the works.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Repentance Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Reaper Premiere New Song "The Reaper"
0 Comments on "Rose Funeral Premiere New Track “Father Death”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.