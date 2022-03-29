Repentance Premiere New Music Video For “Down In The Water”

Repentance (ex-Broken Hope, etc.) premiere an official music video for their song “Down In The Water“. The band had Alex Zarek direct that video for the track, which is taken from the Repentance’s latest EP named “Volume I – Reborn“. A vinyl release of it is scheduled for a March 30th release date.

Explains frontman Adam Gilley:

“The song is about trying to overcome the struggles from within and ultimately succumbing to the demons of disease in the end.”

Adds guitarist Shaun Glass:

“When writing the new material I really wanted to make sure each song had their own identity yet fit into the sound of the band. With this track the main verse riff set the pace for a dark heavy groove that doesn’t let up and brings the listener in a twisted journey… Adam‘s King-Kong-sized vocals put the stamp on this song and also this is my first song that I actually also handled the guitar solo which is a nice tribute to Dimebag Darrell (Pantera) & Jeff Hanneman (Slayer) – RIP.”