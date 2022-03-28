August Burns Red Announces US Tour Dates With We Came As Romans
Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore veterans August Burns Red has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States this Summer. Joining them on the trek will be We Came As Romans, Hollow Front and Void Of Vision. General on sale is Friday, April 1 at 10 AM, local time.
The tour dates are as follows:
July 15 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
July 16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
July 17 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom
July 19 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
July 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
July 22 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live
July 23 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
July 24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
July 25 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
July 26 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
July 28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
July 29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic
July 30 - Austin, TX - Emos
July 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse
August 2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
August 3 - San Diego, CA - Soma
August 4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
August 5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
August 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland
August 8 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
August 9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
August 10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
August 12 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
August 13 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana
August 14 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Outdoors
August 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
August 18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon St
August 19 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air
August 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
August 21 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
August 23 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s
August 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
August 25 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
August 27 - Long Island, NY - Paramount
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "August Burns Red Announces US Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.