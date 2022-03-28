August Burns Red Announces US Tour Dates With We Came As Romans

Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore veterans August Burns Red has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States this Summer. Joining them on the trek will be We Came As Romans, Hollow Front and Void Of Vision. General on sale is Friday, April 1 at 10 AM, local time.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 15 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

July 16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

July 17 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

July 19 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

July 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

July 22 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

July 23 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

July 24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

July 25 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

July 26 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

July 28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

July 29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic

July 30 - Austin, TX - Emos

July 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse

August 2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

August 3 - San Diego, CA - Soma

August 4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

August 5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

August 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland

August 8 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

August 9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

August 10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

August 13 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana

August 14 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Outdoors

August 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

August 18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon St

August 19 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air

August 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

August 21 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

August 23 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

August 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

August 25 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

August 27 - Long Island, NY - Paramount