Darkane To Release New Album "Inhuman Spirits" In June
Darkane are back - and they are going to release their long-awaited new studio album "Inhuman Spirits" on June 24, 2022 via Massacre Records.
It was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and it is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal!
The cover artwork - available below - was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.
"Inhuman Spirits" will soon be available to pre-order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats.
