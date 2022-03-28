Exclusive
Azaab Premiere New Song "When Worlds Collide" - Guitarist Bobby Koelble (Ex-Death) Guests
Pakistani death metal band Azaab have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "When Worlds Collide", taken from their upcoming new album "Summoning the Cataclysm". The track includes a guest solos by guitarist Bobby Koelble (ex-Death).
The effort will be released on April 15th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Maxima Music Pro (Indonesia) and includes another guest guitar solo by Phil Tougas (First Fragment), and guest vocals by Nick Mkhl (Brutal Sphere) and Aissam El Hassani (Vile Utopia).
Check out now "When Worlds Collide" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
