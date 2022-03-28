Abhorid Premiere New Single "Dead Bloom" From Upcoming New EP "Slaves to Hate"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania-based slam/deathcore outfit Abhorid premiere a new single titled “Dead Bloom", taken from their upcoming new EP "Slaves to Hate", which will be out in stores April 1, 2022. The track is featuring Nikoli Giranda (ex-The Hopewell Furnace).

Check out now "XYYYY" streaming via YouTube for you below.



