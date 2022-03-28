See: Ex-Morbid Angel Members David Vincent & Pete Sandoval Perform "God Of Emptiness" In Aalborg, Denmark

I Am Morbid - the group featuring ex-Morbid Angel members David Vincent (bass, vocals) and Pete Sandoval (drums) - are currently out on their "Morbidfest" 2022 European tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Morbid Angel 's "Blessed Are The Sick" album. The tour marks the first time Sandoval and Vincent have played together in 12 years.

You can check out a fan-filmed video of the band performing "God Of Emptiness", during their March 26 show at Streetfood in Aalborg, Denmark below.



I Am Morbid's setlist reads as follows:

01. Immortal Rites

02. Fall From Grace

03. Visions Of The Dark Side

04. Day Of Suffering

05. Blessed Are The Sick

06. Rapture

07. Pain Divine

08. Sworn To The Black

09. Eyes To See, Ears To Hear

10. Dead Shall Rise

11. Maze Of Torment

12. Dominate

13. Where The Slime Live

14. Dawn Of The Angry

15. God Of Emptiness

16. World Of Shit