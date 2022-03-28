See: Ex-Morbid Angel Members David Vincent & Pete Sandoval Perform "God Of Emptiness" In Aalborg, Denmark
I Am Morbid - the group featuring ex-Morbid Angel members David Vincent (bass, vocals) and Pete Sandoval (drums) - are currently out on their "Morbidfest" 2022 European tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Morbid Angel 's "Blessed Are The Sick" album. The tour marks the first time Sandoval and Vincent have played together in 12 years.
You can check out a fan-filmed video of the band performing "God Of Emptiness", during their March 26 show at Streetfood in Aalborg, Denmark below.
I Am Morbid's setlist reads as follows:
01. Immortal Rites
02. Fall From Grace
03. Visions Of The Dark Side
04. Day Of Suffering
05. Blessed Are The Sick
06. Rapture
07. Pain Divine
08. Sworn To The Black
09. Eyes To See, Ears To Hear
10. Dead Shall Rise
11. Maze Of Torment
12. Dominate
13. Where The Slime Live
14. Dawn Of The Angry
15. God Of Emptiness
16. World Of Shit
