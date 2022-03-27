Imonolith To Release New Album "Progressions" In May

Imonolith, the band featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), guitarist Oswin Wong, and bassist Conan Freeman, has announced that they will be releasing their second album, "Progressions" this May. A message from the band reads as follows:

"We're super excited to announce that our second album, Progressions, will be out on May 20th, and you can hear parts of some of the songs from the album in this teaser video."

Ryan Van Poederooyen added:

"Imonolith's new album, Progressions, started out as a 5 song EP, and then grew into a full album's worth of material. The band's sound has progressed in many ways, and I thought the name Progressions suited the message we’re trying to convey with this album.

"This isn’t your typical album, though. The idea behind this album is to show how the band has progressed from our early demo days in 2015 - 2018 up to our current sound in 2022. We’ve become more versatile and, at times, more progressive in playing style, songwriting and musical direction. To put it simply, Progressions covers the musical history of who Imonolith was up to what we’ve become today.

"Thanks for the continued support. We can't wait to share this new record with you."