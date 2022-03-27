Rhapsody Of Fire Shares New Music Video "Magic Signs"

Band Photo: Rhapsody Of Fire (?)

November 2021 saw Italy's symphonic metal kings Rhapsody Of Fire release their 13th, critically acclaimed studio album "Glory For Salvation" with AFM Records.

Eleven epic songs, plus two bonus tracks, take you on a wild ride into powerful, symphonic metal grandeur! Catchy hooks, a sophisticated orchestration and the distinctive voice of frontman Giacomo Voli make "Glory For Salvation" not only a glorious, second piece of the band's trilogy, which started with their latest 2019-album "The Eighth Mountain," but a captivating and true metal masterpiece. The energy of each band member is flowing with precision and fury, opera choirs intersecate with Voli’s superlative vocals in a cinematic orchestral polyphonic escalation towards the highest epic musical peaks.The deeply inspiring solos by guitarist Roby De Micheli and Alex Staropoli’s magic ochestrations once again create the band's renowned Film Score Metal at its best!

While Rhapsody Of Fire already released one of their bonus tracks, "Un'Ode Per L'Eroe", on the day of the album release, they are now presenting a brand new video for the English album version of the track!

"'Magic Signs' sounds like you are in a dream, and the idea behind the videoclip was to make it look like a dream." Says Alex Staropoli. "Fascinating cold natural landscapes underlines the glorious, marvellous music, and the deep meaning of the beautiful lyrics."