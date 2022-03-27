Ruins of Perception Premiere New Song & Music Video "Shinigami" From Upcoming New Album

Berlin, Germany-based deathcore outfit Ruins of Perception premiere a new song and music video entitled “Shinigami”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The effort will be out in stores April 8, 2022 via Rising Nemesis Records.

Check out now "Shinigami" streaming via YouTube for you below.