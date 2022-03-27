VHS Premiere New Music Video For "Martin, Martin" From Latest Album "I Heard They Suck…Blood"
Canadian old school death thrash metal VHS premiere a new music video for “Martin, Martin”, taken from their latest album "I Heard They Suck…Blood", out in stores via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Martin, Martin" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains the band’s own Mike Hochins:
“We’ve worked with Tony [Newton] before and he has a very cool shot on video style that really matches what we are going for with the band. It’s part campy, part disturbing and raw in all of the right ways. The song itself is very Macabre influenced and something a bit different from our usual sound. We threw some synths in there, the distorted vocals are something we’ve never really played around with before and even the samples are used in a slightly different way then we normally would. It still sounds like VHS but is a slight detour for sure.”
