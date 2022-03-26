H.E.A.T. To Release New Album "Force Majeure" In August; Shares New Single "Nationwide"

earMUSIC has announced the release of H.E.A.T’s new studio album "Force Majeure" on August 5, 2022.

For most people, the last two years have probably been marked by exactly what has given H.E.A.T’s album its name – a "force majeure". But H.E.A.T definitely don't let such force stop them, quite the opposite. The band is back with original singer Kenny Leckremo on the lead, taking everyone on a speedy and energetic ride through H.E.A.T city!

Today, the band returns with a new single and its title "Nationwide" could hardly be a better answer to the current global situation. It not only kicks off the band's Scandinavia tour, but also makes us look forward to the festival season 2022 that so many are longing for. “Nationwide” is the epitome of what the band have done so successfully in the past – unite young and old rock fans alike.

But not only sonically, but also visually, the band takes it up a notch. For the music videos as well as the whole artwork, a vibrant fictional world - H.E.A.T City - has been built for this release only, creating an exciting surrounding for the band’s energetic album.

Formats: CD Digipak, 2LP Gatefold, and Limited Edition Coloured 2LP (yellow).

Tracklisting:

1. Back To The Rhythm

2. Nationwide

3. Tainted Blood

4. Hollywood

5. Harder To Breathe

6. Not For Sale

7. One Of Us

8. Hold Your Fire

9. Paramount

10. Demon Eyes

11. Wings Of An Aeroplane