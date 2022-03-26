8 Kalacas Shares "Labios Negros" Music Video

There are always plenty of absolutely incredible albums released and 8 Kalacas are one of those truly special bands and their just now released album "Fronteras" is one of these records that will echo and follow in your individual next years to come.

The new music video "Labios Negros" is a love story about an unforgettable woman who is lost by her partner. "While life seems impossible without her, it is even harder to forget her. It's a declaration that true love remains through death and beyond," adds frontman Sr. Kalaca.

"Shooting this video was really cool. Working with such a great team made it all much easier and fun. Big shoutout to Vicente and our stars for all their hard work on such a short notice," says the singer Sr. Kalaca about the making of the video for "Labios Negros."