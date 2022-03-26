Saphath Unveils New Music Video "Outcast Of Eden"

Russian death metal band Saphath has revealed their second single, "Outcast of Eden," from their upcoming debut, full-length album, "Ascension of the Dark Prophet" that's due out on April 8th. The single is available now on Apple Music, Spotify and all streaming services, and is accompanied by a cinematic music video available for viewing in 4K at Youtube, or below.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Alexey Duraev states:

"This is the song that questions the notion of original sin and manifests knowledge above belief. Will you be the one who seeks the truth or the one accepting a comfortable explanation?"

Hailing from the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the Sakhalin Island in far east Russia, Saphath's interpretation of death metal is influenced by metallic predecessors Moonspell, Dark Tranquility, ScepticfFesh, Behemoth and Cradle of Filth and melds elements of death, black and gothic metal with dark symphonic ensembles. Death defies boundaries, and so do Saphath.