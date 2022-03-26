Dirty Shirt Posts New Music Video "Dope-A-Min" Online

Started as a wedding band, Romania's Dirty Shirt knows how to get the party started and keep it going. Playing a signature mix of nu-metal, metalcore, alternative rock, and hardcore, the gang of musicians takes a wide array of influences and creates something distinctly their own. The second single off their upcoming album "Get Your Dose Now!" is the chipper and upbeat "Dope-A-Min." The band explains it in their own words:

"It is probably one of the most energetic songs from the album. It starts quite 'standard' with a nu-metal/hardcore intro, then the verses and choruses combine metal with traditional style melodies, giving almost a 'pirate metal' ambiance. The intermezzo completely changes the ambiance, with some complex rhythm break, then a melodic part, with vocals and violin theme composed in gypsy Romanian style. The song ends in symmetry, with the same part as the intro. Lyrically, the song is about all the illusions created by social media. We must be happy at all costs, and have become dependent on these shots of dopamine that we pop like vitamins tablets every morning."

Early on in their existence, Dirty Shirt played progressive alternative metal and now base their sound off nu-metal with prominent influences from hardcore, industrial, funk, and electro. They add on to it further by adding eclectic inspiration, especially from East European traditional music. Album after album they develop and tweak their sound which is played by eight core members and a large parade of guests present on recordings and at larger live events.

The album "Get Your Dose Now!" is out on April 1, 2022.