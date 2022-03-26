Interview

Sum Of R Talks New Album "Lahbryce" And Adding A Vocalist To The Band

Switzerland has a long history of experimenting when it comes to metal music. Be it the original avant-garde metal pioneers Celtic Frost, the mainland Celt inspired tunes of Eluveitie or more recent progressive bands such as Dreamshade, there's always been interesting music coming out of central European nation. Another example of Swiss musical ingenuity comes in the form of Sum Of R, a project originally conceived by Reto Mäder who released their self-titled debut album in 2009.

Only yesterday, Sum Of R released their fourth full lenfth opus, "Lahbryce," which brought in even more elements to the band's sound. Perhaps the most notable was the addition of vocalist Marko Neuman, in what had previously been a mostly instrumental affair. To find out more about the record, Metal Underground was fortunate enough to put some questions to Reto Mäder and Marko Neuman, who told us all about the album's meaning, soundscapes, visuals and more.

Diamond Oz: Congratulations on your new album, "Lahbryce." What can you tell us about the meaning behind the album's title?

Marko Neuman: Thank you. The title means ”breach of the law”. To find solutions we have to make mistakes. Sometimes ”a mistake” is committing a crime. For example, with murder, an individual can find a “better” self, meaning of life. Of course by bearing the consequences.

Oz: Why did you decide that now was the time to introduce vocals into what was previously an instrumental band?

Reto Mäder: Various factors played a role. After 10 years of working with Sum Of R as a solo project with different guest musicians it was time to transform the project into a band. This started in summer 2019 after a session in Switzerland with Jukka as drummer. In the same year, Marko, the singer of Dark Buddha Rising and me, revived Ural Umbo and recorded "Roomer" – dedicated to our common love for horror movie soundtracks. When Sum Of R was then booked for the Roadburn Festival 2020 as a two-piece instrumental band, Jukka and me thought about having a guest singer for that particular performance, Marko. When Roadburn was cancelled due to the pandemic, I did not want to give up on the project and booked the first possible flight after the first shutdown in Switzerland to travel to Finland for three weeks of studio recording with the trio line-up that never was. During the recordings it quickly became clear that Marko is more than just a guest singer. So it was not a decision against an instrumental band, but a natural development around different factors that guided us towards each other.

Oz: Aside from vocals, what makes this a different album than your previous full length, "Orga"?

Marko: In my opinion Orga is more of an ambient album. Lahbryce is more of a band album. More brutal, more everything.

Oz: Musically, what would you say new members Marko and Jukka bring to the band?

Marko: I think we bring more of a band feeling to SOR, cause now SOR is a three piece band. Before it was Reto with guest musicians. Reto: It just feels right. We trust one another and we understand each other without words. There is also no need to decipher it in more detail as long as it feels right.

Oz: You've released some visually stunning music videos to promote the album. How much creative input did you have with them and how well do you feel they represent the music?

Reto: The visual idea was to tell an extended story around phrases from the lyrics. The stories of people with mental abnormalities. For "Crown Of Diseased", the first of three videos, we made the following statement: “The song is about psychic states of emergency, about unbearable situations in which people dissociate from themselves and the experienced event. Often traumatic experiences are the origin of such dissociation. We see the video clip for the first single from the album Lahbryce by Jeroen Mylle as a metaphoric visualization of such an overstrained mind. People who suffer from it look at their lives from the outside, like a movie. They experience estrangement from their own body and feelings, but also their environment. The perceived reality shifts as violently as earth plates – which either collide or drift apart.”

Creativity is important for us and in this case we also used it to draw attention to mental disorders and their tabooization.

Oz: The artwork for the album is very different to your previous covers. Was it important to try something new art wise and why did you choose/create this image?

Reto: The photo is from Rachel Bühlman. It is a "Stillleben" (still life), an art form. It shows a staging of “dead” objects. So it's about sparseness and how to put something in the right light to bring new life into the whole. This staging can also be applied to the musical means of Sum Of R.

Oz: The album has eight tracks, four of which were released before the record release date. Do you worry that you may have shown too much, too early, or would you rather people hear as much of the album as possible?

Marko: We don’t worry. We don’t care. People will find our music if they intend to. Shown too much, too early? Again, we don’t care.

Oz: You have a European tour coming up, including an appearance at Roadburn. What are your plans after that? Do you think you'll be able to come to North America?

Marko: We will do some festival shows and another tour at the end of the year. And we would love to come to North America. So let’s see. Maybe.

Oz: Thank you for taking the time to speak with me today. Good luck with the album!

Marko & Reto: Thank you! And you’re welcome!