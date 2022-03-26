Animals As Leaders Premiere New Song & Music Video "Micro-Aggressions" From New Album "Parrhesia"
Instrumental progressive metal trio Animals As Leaders just released their new album "Parrhesia" Today the band premiere their new single and an accompanying music video for it named "Micro-Aggressions". The clip was produced by Intuition Films and directed by Marie Alyse Rodriguez.
