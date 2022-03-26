Ambrotos Premiere New Song & Music Video "Aeras, The Infinite" From Upcoming New Album "Transcendental Mastery"
Greek black metal trio Ambrotos premiere a new song and music video “Aeras, The Infinite”, taken from their upcoming new album "Transcendental Mastery". The record will be jointly released by Satanath Records (Georgia) with The End Of Time Records (Ireland) and Yahuar Mallcu Records (Colombia).
Check out now "Aeras, The Infinite" streaming via YouTube for you below.

