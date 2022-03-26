Chthonic Cult Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Become Seekers for Death"
Polish duo Chthonic Cult premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Become Seekers for Death", which will be released internationally on March 28th by the Polish label Putrid Cult.
Check out now "Become Seekers for Death" in its entirety below.
