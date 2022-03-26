Headline News
Foo Fighters Drummer/Vocalist Taylor Hawkins Has Died At The Age Of 50
Taylor Hawkins, drummer and singer for multi-platinum rock band the Foo Fighters, has passed away at the age of 50. The band were in Colombia and were booked to play a gig in Briceño last night.
A post shared by the group reads as follows:
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
