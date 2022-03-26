"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Caliban Premiere New Single & Music Video “VirUS” - Heaven Shall Burn’s Marcus Bischoff Guests

posted Mar 26, 2022 at 4:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Caliban

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

German metal band Caliban return with another advance track from their upcoming thirteenth studio full-length named “Dystopia“. Heaven Shall Burn frontman Marcus Bischoff,guests on this single, which has been dubbed “VirUS“. A music video for it has premiered online today and can be streamed below. Century Media have “Dystopia” scheduled for an April 22nd release.

Says Caliban vocalist Andreas Dörner:

“It’s not about a real virus like COVID, but about ideas planted in our heads that spread like one and eat us from the inside out. Moreover, it is a concentrated charge of more than 20 years of friendship, a real metal mixture that will wreck your neck.”

