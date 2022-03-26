Underoath Premiere New Live Video For “Numb”
Underoath premiere the below live music video for their song “Numb“. The footage in that video is taken from their ‘Digital Ghost‘ livestream performance which originally aired this past December. That set saw the band perform their latest album “Voyeurist” in its entirety.
