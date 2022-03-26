Yatra Premiere New Single & Music Video “Terminate By The Sword”

Death metal/sludge band Yatra have scheduled a June 10th release date for their fourth studio full-length, “Born Into Chaos” through Prosthetic Records. The single and music video “Terminate By The Sword” has premiered online from that record. The clip was directed by Thomas Hughes.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Dana Helmuth:

“‘Born Into Chaos is just old-school death metal with some blackened sludge thrown in, that’s our roots, and we went back into it. There are no slow songs anymore and no fuzz. The drumming is all different now—with double bass and blast beats. So, we are really a different band completely. We almost changed our name because we are such a different band now than our first album.

‘Terminate‘ has an epic, heavily syncopated riff and rhythm to start and then a cool thrash part and a fun bridge, this one has a sick video (again) by Ritual Video in Wales. Kind of a take on classic trashy murder-horror films we like.”