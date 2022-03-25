Ou Unveils New Music Video "Travel"

Progressive metal quartet Ou (pronunciation: “O”) have announced that their debut album "One" will be out on 6th May 2022 on InsideOutMusic. Today, the band are pleased to share the album’s first single titled "Travel," which can be heard below.

Drummer Anthony Vanacore says this about the new song: "Ou is very excited to share our first single with the world, 'Travel!' I’m quite sure the ethereal and soaring vocals by Lynn will blow listeners away. The song is about traversing, physically or spiritually through anything your heart desires. We hope the song finds resonance in you."