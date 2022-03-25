Michael Schenker Group Debuts "Emergency" Music Video

"Emergency" is the haunting opening track of MSG’s upcoming new studio album “Universal”. The first single comes along with an official music video, produced by Justin Griffiths.

"‘Emergency’ is quite a complicated song with different rhythm's but catchy at the same time. It's fun to play and to listen to. Enjoy and Keep On Rocking." comments Michael Schenker.

"Universal" will be released on May 27th, 2022, via Atomic Fire Records and is available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album, featuring the following tracks:

1. Emergency

2. Under Attack

3. Calling Baal

4. A King Has Gone

5. The Universe

6. Long Long Road

7. Wrecking Ball

8. Yesterday Is Dead

9. London Calling

10. Sad Is The Song

11. Au Revoir