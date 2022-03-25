Michael Schenker Group Debuts "Emergency" Music Video
"Emergency" is the haunting opening track of MSG’s upcoming new studio album “Universal”. The first single comes along with an official music video, produced by Justin Griffiths.
"‘Emergency’ is quite a complicated song with different rhythm's but catchy at the same time. It's fun to play and to listen to. Enjoy and Keep On Rocking." comments Michael Schenker.
"Universal" will be released on May 27th, 2022, via Atomic Fire Records and is available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album, featuring the following tracks:
1. Emergency
2. Under Attack
3. Calling Baal
4. A King Has Gone
5. The Universe
6. Long Long Road
7. Wrecking Ball
8. Yesterday Is Dead
9. London Calling
10. Sad Is The Song
11. Au Revoir
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Hirsch Effekt Reveals New EP Details
- Next Article:
Ou Unveils New Single "Travel"
0 Comments on "Michael Schenker Group Debuts 'Emergency' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.