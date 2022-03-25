The Hirsch Effekt Reveals New EP "Solitaer" Details; Releases New Lyric Video "Nares"

German progressive metal trio The Hirsch Effekt have announced their new EP, "Solitaer," out 26th August via Long Branch Records. The band has also released a new lyric video for the song, "Nares," which can be seen below.

The social distancing restrictions of the Corona era prompted The Hirsch Effekt to take a radical step: what if you not only recorded by yourself for the next release, but also wrote the songs completely alone? One song per band member. And so came about the concept of "Solitaer," which means "living individually" and thus represents the antonym to gregarious - Social distancing as a song writing concept. The opinion of the other band members was welcome, but required no necessity and didn’t need to influence the work of the respective musicians. In the end three songs were created - all of which showcase typical characteristics, that are part of the The Hirsch Effekt recipe, but do not sound like typical The Hirsch Effekt songs. It not only sounds like an extremely exciting experiment, but also frankly speaking: exceedingly extreme. The "Solitaer" EP is rounded off by a band version of the song "Gregaer," which was originally created as an orchestral version.

"Solitaer" will be released as limited and serially numbered LP Edition incl. black vinyl, Exclusive Napalm Records Shop Edition incl. coloured vinyl, CD Edition incl. both "Solitaer" and "Gregaer" EPs, stream and download. Also The Hirsch Effekt's latest vinyl EP "Gregaer" is now available again as a limited reissue with red coloured LP.

All formats are available for pre-order here.