Powerwolf Shares New Lyric Video "Sainted By The Storm"

Not even a year after the release of their critically acclaimed and worldwide successful studio album, "Call Of The Wild," Powerwolf has unleashed a new, energetic single “Sainted By The Storm”. On the new song, the band combines each member’s strengths to form a powerful future hit – a song that once again underlines Powerwolf’s status as one of the leading bands in the genre!

Powerwolf on the new single:

"We would like to thank you all for your fantastic support with the release of a brand new song! It's been less than a year since we released our new album Call Of The Wild and it's rather unusual for us to follow up so soon, but we miss you all and were overwhelmed by your comments and feedback not only on the last album but also on our streaming event "The Monumental Mass", despite the lack of live shows and the opportunity to see each other again and celebrate a furious metal mass together! Enjoy "Sainted By The Storm", this one is for you, wolves!"