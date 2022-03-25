Ignite Posts New Music Video "The Butcher In Me" Online

Melodic Hardcore heavyweights Ignite celebrate the release of their self-titled album. "Ignite" is officially out now and comes along with a brand-new music video for "The Butcher In Me." The new album is now available as Ltd. CD Digipak, 180-gram LP in various colors, and on all digital platforms. Make sure to order one of the strictly limited colored LPs below before they are sold out.

Commenting on "The Butcher In Me" Nik Hill shares: "'The Butcher In Me' is a mantra built for cutting out the toxic elements in our lives, whatever they may be. We take back control when we release the anger and pain it causes and turn it into a positive."