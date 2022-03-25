Oddland Added To Manticora European Tour Dates

The Finnish progressive metal act Oddland will embark on a European tour in May/June 2022, as special guest act for the Danish prog/thrash act Manticora, supporting Oddland's newly released and incredibly well-reviewed album "Vermillion".

The tour is visiting most of western Europe and will see the band, return to a wide array of cities, some of which they have played before and some, which are new to their amazing prog-metal.

The tour dates are as follows:

20.05: Turock, Essen, Germany

21.05: Podium Duycker, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

22.05: Hedon, Zwolle, The Netherlands

24.05: South Of Heaven, Bilzen, Belgium

25.05: Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany

26.05: Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland

27.05: Secret Place, Montpellier, France

28.05: Rock 'n Eat, Lyon, France

29.05: 7'er Club, Mannheim, Germany

30.05: La Boule Noire, Paris, France

31.05: Backstage, Munich, Germany

01.06: Tba

02.06: Gladhouse, Cottbus, Germany

03.06: Escape Metal Corner, Vienna, Austria

10.06: Hellsinki Metal Horizons Fest, Helsinki, Finland

11.06: Apollo, Turku, Finland