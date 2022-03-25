Oddland Added To Manticora European Tour Dates
The Finnish progressive metal act Oddland will embark on a European tour in May/June 2022, as special guest act for the Danish prog/thrash act Manticora, supporting Oddland's newly released and incredibly well-reviewed album "Vermillion".
The tour is visiting most of western Europe and will see the band, return to a wide array of cities, some of which they have played before and some, which are new to their amazing prog-metal.
The tour dates are as follows:
20.05: Turock, Essen, Germany
21.05: Podium Duycker, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
22.05: Hedon, Zwolle, The Netherlands
24.05: South Of Heaven, Bilzen, Belgium
25.05: Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany
26.05: Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland
27.05: Secret Place, Montpellier, France
28.05: Rock 'n Eat, Lyon, France
29.05: 7'er Club, Mannheim, Germany
30.05: La Boule Noire, Paris, France
31.05: Backstage, Munich, Germany
01.06: Tba
02.06: Gladhouse, Cottbus, Germany
03.06: Escape Metal Corner, Vienna, Austria
10.06: Hellsinki Metal Horizons Fest, Helsinki, Finland
11.06: Apollo, Turku, Finland
