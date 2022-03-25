Sabaton To Release Symphonic Edition Of New Album, "The War To End All Wars" Entitled "The Symphony To End All Wars"

There's no rest for the wicked: After celebrating the huge international success of their latest masterpiece "The War To End All Wars," Sweden's war chroniclers prepare for the next step in their remarkable career: On May 6th, Sabaton will release "The Symphony To End All Wars," presenting a new interpretation of their #1 album, as a beautiful and monumental epic soundtrack version.

"The Symphony To End All Wars" will be available in 2 vinyl formats: Black Single LP in Gatefold and Winter Wind Single LP in Gatefold [Ltd. to 1500 units]. The album will also be available on all digital music platforms. You can pre-order your copy here.

To make the wait more bearable, Sabaton also made "The War To End All Wars (History Edition)" available for streaming from today on. Physically released on March 4th, this special version of The War To End All Wars includes spoken comments with additional information about the historic background of the new Sabaton songs. You can stream it here.