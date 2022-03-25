Baest To Release New EP "Justitia" In May; Shares "Gargoyles" Video Featuring Black Dahlia Murder Vocalist Trevor Strnad
Just one year after the release of their album, "Necro Sapiens," Danish death metal powerhouse Beast are back with a new EP, entitled "Justitia."
Due for release on May 27, the EP includes five brand-new tracks as the band picks up on where they left off with Necro Sapiens and present another old school death metal masterpiece.
Beast also get notable support from death metal scene greats Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and Sven de Caluwe (Aborted) for a hard-hitting vocal feature on the EP.
In the meantime, the band has posted a new music video for the song "Gargoyles," featuring Trevor Strnad, which can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
1. Ecclesia
2. Justitia (feat. Sven de Caluwe)
3. Gargoyles (feat. Trevor Strnad)
4. Creature
5. Second To None
6. Genesis (instrumental version - bonus track)
