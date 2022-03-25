Def Leppard Unveils New Music Video "Kick"

Ready to ignite 2022, Def Leppard return with their twelfth full-length album, "Diamond Star Halos," on May 27 via UMe. It marks the band’s first new work since 2015’s chart-topping self-titled, "Def Leppard." It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.

To herald the arrival of Diamond Star Halos, the UK quintet - Joe Elliott [vocals], Rick Savage [bass], Rick Allen [drums], Phil Collen [guitar], and Vivian Campbell [guitar] - recently released shared a powerful and rip-roaring new rock single entitled “Kick”. The song thrusts into an anthemic stadium-ready frenzy kickstarted with driving guitars and bombastic drums woven into its musical fabric. Meanwhile, the chorus has all the makings of another iconic Leppard hit with its skyscraping vocals and melodies the band has become synonymous for. Listen to the single below.

The official video for "Kick", directed by Anuk Rohde, can be found below.