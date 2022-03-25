Anvil Announces "Impact Is Imminent" US Tour Dates
Canadian legends, Anvil, have announced a US tour in support of their crushing new album, Impact Is Imminent, out May 20 via AFM Records.
Frontman Lips on returning to the stage: "Hell and high water has come and gone now it's time to rock! It can't happen soon enough!" Drummer Robb Reiner adds: "FUCK COVID… After 2+yrs away here we come… Looking forward to seeing all you pounders... Let’s make sure to Rock That Shit!"
The tour dates are as follows:
June 2 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
June 3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory
June 4 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater
June 5 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
June 9 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag
June 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue
June 11 - Knoxville, TN - BrickYard Bar and Grill
June 15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
June 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vanguard
June 18 - Durham, NC - Pinhook
June 19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
June 22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
June 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whisky Nights
June 24 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea
June 25 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
June 27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
June 28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
June 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
June 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
July 1 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
July 2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
July 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
July 8 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
July 9 - Reno, NV - Altururo's
July 10 - Ukiah, CA - The Thirsty Axe
July 13 - Seattle, WA - Substation
July 14 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown
July 15 - Portland, OR - Dante's
July 16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
July 20 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
July 22 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's
July 23 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
July 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
July 28 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
July 29 - Madison, WI - Crucible
July 30 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
July 31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Axel Rudi Pell Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Def Leppard Unveils "Kick" Music Video
0 Comments on "Anvil Announces US Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.