Anvil Announces "Impact Is Imminent" US Tour Dates

Canadian legends, Anvil, have announced a US tour in support of their crushing new album, Impact Is Imminent, out May 20 via AFM Records.

Frontman Lips on returning to the stage: "Hell and high water has come and gone now it's time to rock! It can't happen soon enough!" Drummer Robb Reiner adds: "FUCK COVID… After 2+yrs away here we come… Looking forward to seeing all you pounders... Let’s make sure to Rock That Shit!"

The tour dates are as follows:

June 2 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

June 3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory

June 4 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

June 5 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

June 9 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

June 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

June 11 - Knoxville, TN - BrickYard Bar and Grill

June 15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

June 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vanguard

June 18 - Durham, NC - Pinhook

June 19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

June 22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

June 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whisky Nights

June 24 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea

June 25 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

June 27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

June 28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

June 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

June 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

July 1 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

July 2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

July 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

July 8 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

July 9 - Reno, NV - Altururo's

July 10 - Ukiah, CA - The Thirsty Axe

July 13 - Seattle, WA - Substation

July 14 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

July 15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

July 16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

July 20 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

July 22 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

July 23 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

July 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

July 28 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

July 29 - Madison, WI - Crucible

July 30 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

July 31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies