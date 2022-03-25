Axel Rudi Pell Posts New Lyric Video "Down On The Streets" Online

German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell released with "Down On The Streets" a new digital single and lyric video today. The song is taken from the upcoming studio album "Lost XXIII".

Axel Rudi Pell: "'Down On The Streets' is a song heavily influenced by one of Britain's Top Rock bands: Thin Lizzy! Not only musically, but also lyrically. It's about a couple, who are drug addicts and their fight to survive living on the streets. Tough Stuff!"

"Lost XXIII" will be released on April 15th, 2022 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- Limited CD DigiPak (incl. poster and 1 bonus track)

- CD jewel case

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, half red/half black vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Limited box set (incl. limited CD digipak, 2 LP gatefold exclusive box set color circled red/black vinyl, high quality framed art print, A1 double sided poster, photo card, sticker - Europe only!!)

- Download / Streaming