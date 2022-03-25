Edenbridge Reveals New Album "Shangri-La" Details; Releases "Somewhere Else But Here" Music Video

With an incredibly successful back catalogue of ten records under their belt, and a recent signing with powerhouse label AFM Records, Austria’s symphonic metal force Edenbridge has announced the first details about their upcoming, new album. "Shangri-La" will be released on August 26, 2022, features nine epic tracks and sees the band deliver their most diverse album to date!

"Shangri-La" takes the dedicated Edenbridge listener on a musical ride into the realms of finest symphonic metal. The band’s eleventh studio album unleashes a sophisticated range of compositions along with an intoxicating and bombastic sound atmosphere. Despite constantly high quality standards and as the new offering proves, Edenbridge continually expands their musical expression from album to album without abandoning their trademarks. This time, the band has created a fine balance between emotionally magical moments, an ever-present mystical atmosphere and heavy, fast-paced riffage.

Today, they are presenting a first track taken of "Shangri-La," alongside a lyric video for "Somewhere Else But Here." Says lead vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher:

"'Somewhere Else But Here' is about our phantasy, that takes us on a journey into a world we would like be different. In some extent, we also use it to write a part of our book of life, which lies at the bottom of the lake and life leafs through it."

Formed in 1998, Edenbridge belongs to one of the most style-defining bands of their genre, spearheading its domain since their pathbreaking debut album "Sunrise In Eden" (2000). Their forthcoming magnum opus, "Shangri-La," was recorded at the Farpoint Station Studio, mixed by Karl Groom and was produced by Lanvall himself. “Instead of going on a European tour in spring 2020, it was a matter of flipping on our creative switch and channelling those intense energies into a transformative song writing process for the new album,“ he says.

The cover art was created by United Arab Emirates artist, Muhammad K. Nazia, and features a pictorial representation of "Shangri-La" embodied as a synonym for paradise. The term was first mentioned in the novel “Lost Horizon” by James Hilton. It is described as a mystical place where people live in peace and harmony. However, the story itself is based on the ancient Far Eastern legend of "Shambala" depicted in long-preserved Buddhist scriptures. The legend depicts a paradise that is to become accessible again only when humankind is ready for it and only when a few have the spiritual maturity to understand and preserve the teachings.

Sabine reveals: "For me, ‘Shangri-La’ is a wellspring of wisdom, a deeply secluded spiritual centre and a realm of retreat that casts a magical allure over we humans. And there is a reason why it is so meaningfully said: ‘You do not enter paradise with your feet, but with your heart’."

Tracklisting:

1. At First Light

2. The Call Of Eden

3. Hall Of Shame

4. Savage Land - feat. NDR Radio Orchestra flutist Daniel Tomann-Eickhoff

5. Somewhere Else But Here

6. Freedom Is A Roof Made Of Stars

7. Arcadia (The Great Escape)

8. The Road To Shangri-La

9. The Bonding (Part 2) - feat. Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T.)

I. The Bonding Overture

II. Alpha and Omega

III. The Eleventh Hour

IV: Round and Round

V. The Timeless Now – Finale