Meshuggah Releases New Single "I Am That Thirst"
"I Am That Thirst" is the brand-new and third single from "Immutable", Meshuggah’s ninth studio manifest, set for worldwide release via Atomic Fire on April 1st, 2022!
The Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers are reinventing themselves yet again in "I Am That Thirst," a new skull crusher where Meshuggah are pushing even their very own boundaries. It's a song that keeps you guessing, keeps you yearning for more, and wanting to dive into the full realm of this record.
Full of surprises and yet instantly recognizable as the work of metal's most idiosyncratic force, "Immutable" redefines and redesigns the Meshuggah sound across more than an hour of the most stimulating and absorbing music the band has ever made. Despite the challenges of the last couple of years, the progressive principles that have always cemented their artistic efforts remain as steadfast as ever. As we spiral towards a dystopian future - Meshuggah still stand unique with "Immutable", the follow-up to their highly acclaimed and Grammy-nominated album, "The Violent Sleep Of Reason". This band blows minds for a living, and this new album release of the Swedish icons brings their most fearlessly creative new studio album yet.
