Skate Punk Metal Band Scarlata Premiere "Joker's Wild" Off Of Upcoming Album

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Scarlata, a self-taught instrumentalist, produces dynamic tracks that show off a wealth of heavy and soaring styles. Song writing began in earnest back in 2016 and the summer of 2020 saw the release of the debut EP "Metal-Baby" fully self-produced. Predominantly instrumental, the new album delivers both the hard-hitting and fast-paced, as well as soaring ballad elements. “Ch’i Ling’s Spell” kicks off "Power Through" diving into complex guitar melodies and energetic rhythms. A tranquil mood manifests in the opening of “Fruition of Justice”, before exploding into heavy distortion. The title track is a fusion of melodic guitars, distortion and experimentation. The changing pace produces a darker sound, showing off further versatility of Scarlata’s creativity.

"Power Through" combines the thrill and impact of punk, with groove rhythms and intricate melodies; it’s an energizing record. Scarlata seeks to inspire the listener towards their own passions and inner callings, "Power Through" is an epic passion project.

Scarlata had the following to say regarding the premiere:

"It feels so good to finally be doing this after seven years of figuring all of this out!!! " Joker's Wild" carries the momentum from my EP that I released in 2020. It marks the beginning of my "creative flow" dating back to late 2016 / early 2017. Today, here it is revamped in good form for the "Power Through" album!"

Check out the track, "Joker's Wild," here!

<a href="https://scarlata1.bandcamp.com/track/jokers-wild">Joker's Wild by Scarlata</a>

