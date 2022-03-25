Septicflesh Shares New Music Video "Neuromancer"

Symphonic death metal masters Septicflesh have revealed a new video for their magnificent new single "Neuromancer". The track thunders along with a fierce groove whilst allowing for flourishes of otherworldly atmosphere to permeate the seemingly impenetrable wall of sound. You can watch the video below.

Guitarist, vocalist and lyricist Sotiris Anunnaki V. comments "A technologically advanced society, where morals decline and crime thrives, is the “stage” of this song. The main character is suffering from severe neural damage. In order to receive a cure, and be able to physically reconnect to the global network, he accepts an obscure hacking mission. After all, the virtual reality data space, to him, is more like home.

"The skeleton of the song was structured upon the 12 string guitar. The main melody and the various emotional tones of the song, were crafted upon this more organic-sounding instrument. Then, after arrangement decisions were taken, the song turned out the way you hear it. Besides the strings, brass, and other standard orchestra sections used, a mandolin takes a lead role preparing for the climax of the addictive chorus and the ultra-heavy main riff. Also, there is a more theatrical interaction with the various vocal styles within our arsenal in this song."