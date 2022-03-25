Opeth Digitally Premiere Rare “In Cauda Venenum” B-Side “Width Of A Circle”
Band Photo: Opeth (?)
Swedish prog metal outfit Opeth have given a proper digital release to their track “Width Of A Circle“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. That single had previously seen a exclusive release as part of an EP to the Connoisseur Edition of the band’s latest record “In Cauda Venenum“.
Opeth will be be out in North America on a co-headlining tour with Mastodon. Khemmis will join them as support act for the run which will stop at the below cities:
04/21 Montreal, QC – Place Bell
04/22 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/23 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
04/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
04/26 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
04/28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
04/29 Detroit, MI – The Masonic
04/30 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
05/01 St. Paul, MN – The Myth
05/03 Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place
05/04 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Events Centre
05/06 Edmonton, AB – EDM Expo Centre
05/07 Vancouver, BC – Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/08 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
05/09 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
05/11 Riverside, CA – Municipal Auditorium
