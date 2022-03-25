Jason Richardson (All That Remains) & Luke Holland (Ex-The Word Alive) Debut New Track “Ishimura”
All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson premieres another collaborative song with ex-The Word Alive drummer Luke Holland named “Ishimura”. A new music video for this latest single can be streamed below.
Says Richardson:
“I think this might be one of my favorite songs off the new album. It has one of the catchiest hooks I’ve written in my solo music so far. I’m insanely pumped for this music to finally be making its way out into the world!”
