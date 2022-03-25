Trivium’s Matt Heafy Premieres New Ibaraki Track “Ronin” - My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Guests

Band Photo: My Chemical Romance (?)

Trivium mainman Matt Heafy premieres the new single “Ronin” from his black metal project Ibaraki.This particular song finds My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way guesting. Ibaraki features production and input from Emperor‘s Ihsahn.

The record also features guest appearances by Behemoth vocalist/guitarist Nergal and Ihsahn. A May 06th release has been scheduled for the debut full-lenth “Rashomon”.



