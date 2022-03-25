Listen To: Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl’s Fictional Metal Band Dream Widow's Self-Titled Debut Album
Dream Widow - the fictional metal band led by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl - premiere their self-titled 8-song debut album streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The record accompanies Foo Fighters‘ recent horror-comedy film ‘Studio 666‘.
