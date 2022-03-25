Nothing More Premiere New Single “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”

Band Photo: Atreyu (?)

Nothing More premiered a new single called “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. An official music video will premiere next week. Their new album is expected out later this year via Better Noise Music.

Tells frontman Jonny Hawkins: “This song is a reflection of how we all felt for the last two years, online. Fear and hate have become our god.”

Nothing More will be co-headlining a U.S. tour this spring with Asking Alexandria. Atreyu and Eva Under Fire will join the trek as support acts. All dates for that tour run as follows:

05/13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

05/15 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

05/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

05/20 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/24 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/27 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

05/28 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

05/29 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena

05/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

06/01 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

06/03 Chicago, IL – The Riviera

06/04 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

06/05 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

06/07 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

06/08 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

06/09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06/12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

06/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06/16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

06/18 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena

06/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues