Nothing More Premiere New Single “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)”
Nothing More premiered a new single called “Turn It Up Like (Stand In The Fire)“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. An official music video will premiere next week. Their new album is expected out later this year via Better Noise Music.
Tells frontman Jonny Hawkins: “This song is a reflection of how we all felt for the last two years, online. Fear and hate have become our god.”
Nothing More will be co-headlining a U.S. tour this spring with Asking Alexandria. Atreyu and Eva Under Fire will join the trek as support acts. All dates for that tour run as follows:
05/13 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
05/15 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
05/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
05/20 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/24 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/27 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
05/28 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
05/29 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena
05/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
06/01 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
06/03 Chicago, IL – The Riviera
06/04 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
06/05 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
06/07 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
06/08 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
06/09 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06/12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
06/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06/16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
06/18 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena
06/19 Houston, TX – House of Blues
