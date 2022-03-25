Bad Wolves Premiere Music Video For Updated Version Of “If Tomorrow Never Comes” - Ice Nine Kills’ Vocalist Spencer Charnas Guests

Band Photo: Five Finger Death Punch (?)

An official music video for the newly released alternate version of Bad Wolves‘ song “If Tomorrow Never Comes” featuring Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. Some of the footage featured in the video is taken from the upcoming movie ‘The Retaliators‘, which was put together by Better Noise Films. The single will also appear on the soundtrack to that movie, which is expected to open this October.

A host of guests appearances from members of the Better Noise Music roster will also be featured in the film, including:

Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe)

Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)

Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch)

Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch)

Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)

Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills)

Craig Mabbit (Escape The Fate)

Jaya (The Hu)

Matt Brandyberry (From Ashes To New)

Danny Case (From Ashes To New)

Lance Dowdle (From Ashes To New)

Mat Madiro (From Ashes To New)