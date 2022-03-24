Bodysnatcher Posts New Music Video "Wired For Destruction" Online
Hotly-tipped US deathcore group Bodysnatcher have unleashed their brutal new video "Wired For Destruction," taken from their long-anticipated album, "Bleed-Abide," on 22nd April via MNRK Heavy. You can check it out below.
Elaborates guitarist Kyle Carter of the band’s latest bruiser, "‘Wired For Destruction’ lyrically was inspired by our drummer Chris Whited and expanded on by me. For me, it represents the common fear of being forgotten after death. It also touches on the fear of not having control and doubting every action you take. The name says it all really. Death, sickness, and most fears hold a lot of us back from living our life how we really want to, so we thought it was an important topic to talk about."
