Malevolence Releases New Music Video "Life Sentence"

Last month, Malevolence announced their highly anticipated new album "Malicious Intent" (out 20th May) with blazing first single 'On Broken Glass', marking their place amongst metal’s heavyweights. With an impressive set of tour dates on the horizon alongside the record of their career, 2022 is inevitably Malevolence's year.

Today, the Sheffield 5-piece have delivered a decisive smackdown in the form of their crushing second single, 'Life Sentence'. Accompanied by Daniel Priess’ brainchild video concept, "Life Sentence" is another punishing masterpiece from these Steel-City savages.

Malevolence front-man Alex Taylor stated:

"Anyone that has followed us for a while knows that Malevolence is capable of delivering a fairly wide spectrum of different sounds. Sometimes we want to write ballads, sometimes we want to write big choruses and sometimes we want to write songs that make you want to smash everything in your house to pieces. One of the hardest, darkest and most aggressive tracks from Malicious Intent, Life Sentence is dedicated to anyone that thought we had gone soft!"