Evergrey Shares New Music Video "Midwinter Calls"

After breaking the charts worldwide with Escape of the Phoenix (2021), Gothenburg’s finest export of darkness, Evergrey, enters a bewildering new chapter with their new album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)," out May 20, 2022 via Napalm Records.

With the previously released, pounding album opener "Save Us," Evergrey lifted the curtain on an overwhelming journey through progressive heaviness and searing emotionality. Today, glistening second single "Midwinter Calls" draws the listener further into this multifaceted world of sound with its grooving instrumentation, flowing between boisterous dynamics and a next level vocal performance by mastermind Tom S. Englund - one of the most distinctive vocalists in metal. The powerful track gleams with its melodic tunes and guitar riffs and marks just one out of many highlights of the new epos. The song features atmospheric audio recordings from the band’s latest tour through Sweden, giving the song a special effect and fans another opportunity to leave their everlasting mark on Evergrey history.

"Midwinter Calls" is visually brought to live via a sophisticated, cinematic music video, filmed by Patric Ullaeus and conceptually connected to the storyline portrayed in the "Save Us" video, allowing the viewer to jump even deeper into the universe of A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

Evergrey on "Midwinter Calls":

"'Midwinter Calls' is the second song but also the second chapter of a three-video story that reveals itself in a reverse order, why make it easy huh?

"This song is full of energy and it's once again featuring our fans and the live audience of Gothenburg, Stockholm and Karlstad - Co-creating at its best! We can't wait to hear the whole world singing along to this when we play it live!

"Hopefully you will find the video both thought provoking and uplifting at the same time. What is important, who are we and why? The resistance is getting real!"