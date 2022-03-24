Eyehategod Announces North American Tour Dates

Southern sludge legends, EyeHateGod, have just announced a handful of spring North American headline dates. Following their current tour supporting Clutch, the band will be hitting the road with support from IV And The Strange Band starting April 11 in Milwaukee and wrapping on April 17 in Tulsa.

Then, EyeHateGod will ramp touring back up with direct support from Bat starting on April 27 in Atlanta and wrapping on May 7 in Portland, with appearances from Come To Grief, Escuela Grind, and Snafu on select dates.

The headline dates are as follows:

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

April 28 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

April 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

May 3 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

May 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

May 6 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street

May 8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

May 9 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Loverdrafts Brewing Co

May 13 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends