Eyehategod Announces North American Tour Dates
Southern sludge legends, EyeHateGod, have just announced a handful of spring North American headline dates. Following their current tour supporting Clutch, the band will be hitting the road with support from IV And The Strange Band starting April 11 in Milwaukee and wrapping on April 17 in Tulsa.
Then, EyeHateGod will ramp touring back up with direct support from Bat starting on April 27 in Atlanta and wrapping on May 7 in Portland, with appearances from Come To Grief, Escuela Grind, and Snafu on select dates.
The headline dates are as follows:
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
April 28 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
April 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
May 3 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
May 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
May 6 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street
May 8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
May 9 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church
May 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Loverdrafts Brewing Co
May 13 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
May 14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
May 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
