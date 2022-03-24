Exclusive

Bloodgate Streaming Full Album On Metalunderground.com

From performing at underground basements shows to opening for the likes of Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat, Bloodgate’s career is already jampacked with no signs of slowing. Experimenting with genre mixing, and following a number of line-up changes, the new album, Solace In Mourning, marks the next reincarnation of the hard-hitting heavy outfit.

"We at Bloodgate are pleased to announce the release of our newest record, "Solace in Mourning." With a revamped line-up, it is our reintroduction to the world as we usher in a new era of cryptic mysticism."

Bloodgate’s music is heavily inspired by mysticism, warfare, and fantasy elements. With their members stemming from such varied backgrounds to include pop punk to grindcore and everything in-between. The quartet’s sound is permeated with an array of style influences. Bloodgate deliver short, sharp explosive tracks; "Solace In Mourning" is a feverish collection of high impact energy, infused with groove riffs, demonic harsh vocals. 2020 brings a fury of vehemence in heavy instrumental form, before thrusting into the aggressive noise “Mirror Of Flesh”. Throwing their all into every track, Bloodgate find a new perspective to offer with each song. “Death On The Horizon” brings lightning speed while “Tome of Blood” opens the door to the depths below.

Dive straight into the dark abyss with "Solace In Mourning." The extreme intensity is a thrill for the senses with pounding heaviness and an abrasive edge creating a sheer display of power.

Stream the full album below!

